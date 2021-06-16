Big blow to Twitter as it loses intermediary status in India - What this means

Social media gainst Twitter is the only social media platform that has not adhered to the new IT rules brought in by the Indian government and it will lose its status as an intermediary platform, news agency ANI reported.

ANI quoted a government source as saying, "Twitter no longer an intermediary platform in India as it didn’t comply with new IT rules."

The source also said that no order will be issued to declare it non-compliant and Twitter will be liable for the content when it comes to being violative of any law.

On the appointment of an interim Chief Compliance Officer by Twitter, the government source said, "Twitter's communication in media is very vague. If it has appointed anyone, the person's name should be shared. Who is that person?"

Twitter on Tuesday said it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer and the details of the official will be shared directly with the IT Ministry soon. The move came after the government had given one last chance to Twitter to comply with the new IT rules, as the microblogging platform had not made immediate appointments of key personnel, mandated under the new guidelines that came into effect on May 26.

On June 5, the ministry had sent its final notice to Twitter over non-compliance with the new IT rules, warning it again of penal action in case the US-headquartered social media platform fails to comply with the norms.

The notice sent by the ministry noted that in view of Twitter Inc`s non-compliance with the rules which came into effect on May 26, 2021, "consequences follow".

"However, as a gesture of goodwill, Twitter Inc is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the rules, failing which the exemption from liability available under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India," it had said.

(With agency inputs)