Twitter inundated with tribute messages for fallen air warriors of missing aircraft AN-32

People took to social media to pay their tributes to the 13 victims who lost their lives after the AN-32 aircraft crashed in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh.


A team of mountaineers before the rescue operation of missing aircraft AN-32 in West Siang on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

ANI

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 07:17 PM IST

The IAF said on Thursday that there were no survivors from the missing aircraft and they announced it on twitter.

In one of its tweets, the IAF paid tributes to the air warriors who died in the crash of the Russian-origin transport aircraft that had gone missing on June 3 after taking off from an airbase in Assam's Jorhat.

Soon after this, people took to social media to honour the memory of those who died in the air crash.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted his condolences for the fallen victims of the missing aircraft An-32.

"Our deepest condolences & tributes to the families of the brave @IAF_MCC members who lost their lives in the AN - 32 aircraft. The nation will always be indebted to their valour & service," the Congress party tweeted.

The IAF reported on Twitter that all 13 people onboard AN-32 were dead after a team of rescuers searched the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain on Thursday.

The wreckage was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, after a massive search operation involving a fleet of aircraft and choppers as well as ground forces which lasted for eight days.

Flags of honour foundation also paid tribute to the victims of the mishap and posted a photo of IAF aircraft in flight along with the names of 13 people who died.

Here are some more reactions from twitter:

 The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it lost contact with ground staff at 1 pm, within 33 minutes of taking off. 

The IAF launched a massive operation after the aircraft went missing and the wreckage of the plane was spotted on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near north of Lipo locality

(With PTI inputs)