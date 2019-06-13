Twitter inundated with tribute messages for fallen air warriors of missing aircraft AN-32

People took to social media to pay their tributes to the 13 victims who lost their lives after the AN-32 aircraft crashed in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF said on Thursday that there were no survivors from the missing aircraft and they announced it on twitter.

In one of its tweets, the IAF paid tributes to the air warriors who died in the crash of the Russian-origin transport aircraft that had gone missing on June 3 after taking off from an airbase in Assam's Jorhat.

IAF Pays tribute to the brave Air-warriors who lost their life during the #An32 crash on 03 Jun 2019 and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2019

Soon after this, people took to social media to honour the memory of those who died in the air crash.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted his condolences for the fallen victims of the missing aircraft An-32.

For over 10 days India has hoped & prayed that our 13 Air-Warriors on the missing IAF #AN32 were safe. Sadly, it is now confirmed that all 13 have perished in a crash. My deepest condolences to the families of our 13 brave men in uniform. You are in my thoughts & prayers. https://t.co/8mPRLjKMoZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2019

"Our deepest condolences & tributes to the families of the brave @IAF_MCC members who lost their lives in the AN - 32 aircraft. The nation will always be indebted to their valour & service," the Congress party tweeted.

Our deepest condolences & tributes to the families of the brave @IAF_MCC members who lost their lives in the AN - 32 aircraft. The nation will always be indebted to their valour & service. https://t.co/dBEYPYa2Gb — Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2019

The IAF reported on Twitter that all 13 people onboard AN-32 were dead after a team of rescuers searched the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain on Thursday.

The wreckage was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, after a massive search operation involving a fleet of aircraft and choppers as well as ground forces which lasted for eight days.

Flags of honour foundation also paid tribute to the victims of the mishap and posted a photo of IAF aircraft in flight along with the names of 13 people who died.

Our heartfelt tributes to the 13 #Braveheart #AirWarriors who lost their lives in the #IndianAirForce AN 32 air crash at #ArunachalPradesh on 03 June 2019.#RememberAndNeverForget their service & sacrifice #ServingOurNation @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/G1WiKwksvI — Flags Of Honour (@FlagsOfHonour) June 13, 2019

Here are some more reactions from twitter:

A tragic closure to Missing IAF AN-32 aircraft carrying 13 IAF personal as its remains finally found near Lipo, Arunachal Pradesh. Condolences to the grieving families. India loses its 13 bravehearts #AN32Aircraft https://t.co/WtXWv8Ie5f — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 11, 2019

#IAF Pays tribute to the brave Air-warriors who lost their life during the #An32 crash on 03 Jun 2019 and stands by with the families of the victimsâ€¤ May their soul rest in peace,” the #AirForce said.#dkoding @kaistha_deepak #NewsAlert@dkoding_shothttps://t.co/9PIVc9eDoz— Abhinav Ranjan (@iAbhinavRanjan) June 13, 2019

Prayers for the families. They know the worst was likely but had to hang on to shreds of hope for 8 days. May they find peace. pic.twitter.com/nlXHzY81nc — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 13, 2019

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it lost contact with ground staff at 1 pm, within 33 minutes of taking off.

The IAF launched a massive operation after the aircraft went missing and the wreckage of the plane was spotted on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near north of Lipo locality

(With PTI inputs)