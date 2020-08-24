TV journalist shot dead in UP's Ballia

The journalist identified as Ratan Singh (45) was working with a regional Hindi TV channel.

A TV journalist working with a local Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

The journalist identified as Ratan Singh (45) was working with a regional Hindi TV channel.

"Ratan Singh, a journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead on Monday night in Phephana. He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45). We are investigating the case," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.