Tripura CM Biplab Deb goes into self isolation after two family members test positive for COVID-19

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Monday said that he has gone into self-isolation after two of his family members tested positive for 0COVID-19.

Deb said that he had already undergone the COVID-19 test, and the results are yet to come. Till then, he has decided to self isolate himself at his residence.

"Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found negative. I have undergone COVID-19 test, result is yet to come. I am following self-isolation at my residence and all precautionary measures have been taken. Praying for the speedy recovery of family members," Deb tweeted.

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, joining a string of very high profile political leaders who have contracted the deadly virus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Uttar Pradesh BJP unit president Swatantra Dev Singh also tested positive for the deadly virus and have isolated themselves at their respective homes.