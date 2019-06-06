Tripura Board declares TBSE Class 12 Arts, Commerce, Madrasa Fazil results at tripuraresults.nic.in; How to check it

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) released on its offical website the results for Class 12 Arts, Commerce, and Madrasa Fazil examinations.

All the Tripura Board students who had appeared for the exam can check their TBSE results on the official website at tripuraresults.nic.in.

Here's how you can check TBSE Class 12 Arts, Commerce, and Madrasa Fazil Results 2019:

1. Go to the official website tripuraresults.nic.in2. Click on the ‘Tripura Higher Secondary Arts, Commerce and Madrasa Fazil Results-2019’ link3. On the new page, submit TBSE roll number.4. Your TBSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen5. Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

About the board:

The board was established in 1973 and came under operation in 1976. It provides grant and higher education to TBSE-affliated schools.