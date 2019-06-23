Triple Murder in Delhi: Elderly couple, maid found with throats slit

An elderly couple, along with their maid, was found dead with their throats slit at their residence in New Delhi's Vasant Vihar during the wee hours of Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Vishnu Mathur (80), his wife Shashi Mathur (75) and the elderly couple's permanent domestic help, Khushbu (24). Reportedly, both Mr and Mrs Mathur were retired government officers. They had had two children, but the son had died in a road accident a few years ago, and their daughter lived with her in-laws.

According to the police, a PCR call was received by them at 8:40 AM after the bodies were discovered lying in a pool of blood by a different maid who used to visit the Mathur residence every morning for cleaning purposes.

The Delhi police, who arrived at the site with a dog squad, have initiated a preliminary probe into the case. Belongings of the Mathurs were found scattered all over the site, hinting at the possibility that it could be murder for profit.

However, it is not yet confirmed if there was a heist since there were no readily discernible signs of breaking and entering.

"Prima facie it seems nothing has been looted and it looks like it was a friendly entry into the house," said Devendra Arya, DCP, South West Delhi.

He added by saying that the bodies had been sent for post mortem to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and a probe was on.