Transfer Rs 10,000 to each migrant labourer from PM-CARES fund: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested the Centre for one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each from the PM-CARES fund for migrant labourers as they have been facing 'economic hardship of unimaginable proportions' because of the ongoing AOVID-19 pandemic.

"People have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions bcz of the ongoing pandemic. I appeal to Central Govt to transfer â‚¹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in the unorganized sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

People have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions bcz of the ongoing pandemic. I appeal to Central Govt to transfer â‚¹10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in unorganized sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2020

She also highlighted the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with cyclone Amphaan has caused tremendous damage to the state economy. The Cyclone Amphaan too caused the destruction of dwelling houses and physical infrastructure, as well as an untimely disruption of fisheries and agriculture, Banerjee said.

"While fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Bengal witnessed a super cyclone Amphan, the fiercest storm in our recent memory. From the destruction of dwelling houses and physical infrastructure to disruption of fisheries and agriculture, the devastation has been unprecedented," she tweeted.

While fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Bengal witnessed a super cyclone Amphan, the fiercest storm in our recent memory. From the destruction of dwelling houses and physical infrastructure to disruption of fisheries and agriculture, the devastation has been unprecedented. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2020

"However, through the resilience of Bengal and its people, along with a determined effort by GoWB machinery, we have been able to kickstart major relief and rehabilitation work for the distressed, with an immediate announcement of a â‚¹6250 Cr package as first tranche," she added.

However, through the resilience of Bengal and its people, along with a determined effort by GoWB machinery, we have been able to kickstart major relief and rehabilitation work for the distressed, with an immediate announcement of a â‚¹6250 Cr package as first tranche. (2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 2, 2020

The cyclone that made landfall near West Bengal's Digha, ripped through the coastal districts of the two states and lay waste to standing crops in thousands of hectares, uprooted trees, blew off electric poles and communication towers.

Notably, electricity, water supply, cellular network, and several other essential services remain non-functional in several areas across Kolkata, even as much as over 50 hours after the disaster.

Several relief camps have come up in the districts, where hapless people have queued up for two squares of meal and shelter after their homes being either blown or washed away.

On May 22, Narendra Modi announced an interim assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal and Odisha after reviewing the situation caused by cyclone 'Amphan' that ripped through the coastal districts of two states and claimed at least 86 lives.