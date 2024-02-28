Twitter
Jharkhand: Train runs over passengers at railway station in Jamtara, 2 dead

In a major accident, a train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Feb 28, 2024

Image Source: ANI
In a major accident, a train ran over some passengers at Kala Jharia railway station in Jamtara of Jharkhand, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra said. The Deputy Commissioner informed further that a few deaths have been reported in the incident. However, he added that it was still too early to determine the exact number of deaths. Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot, he added.

Two persons walking on the track were run over by the train at least 2 km away from train no. 12254 passing from Vidyasagar Kasitar. There is no incident of fire. As of now, two deaths have been confirmed. The deceased are not passengers, they are walking on the track. A 3-member JAG committee has been formed to enquire about the issue: Kaushik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway.
Further details are awaited.

with inputs from ANI

