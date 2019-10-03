'Towards a new Maharashtra': Aaditya files nomination from Worli, Shiv Sena rally marks first Thackeray to contest polls

Shiv Sena youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed the nomination papers to contest from the Worli Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Aaditya's father and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with other members of the family and top party leaders, were present at the office of the Returning Officer to witness the event, which political commentators have noted as remarkable since this is the first time a member of the Thackeray dynasty will contest any form of election.

After filing the nomination papers, Aaditya said, "I have filed my nomination today and received blessings and affection from everyone. Together, we will build a new Maharashtra!"

''There has been a tradition of social service in my family. Earlier, we thought we would never contest elections but the times are changing now. I promise Aaditya will do everything for the welfare of the people in his constituency. Maharashtra will become 'Karmabhoomi' of Aaditya,'' said Uddhav Thackeray, although reaffirming that the Shiv Sena chief would not be contesting any election in the future.

Scores of Shiv Sena supporters joined party leader Aaditya Thackeray as he led a roadshow on his way to the office of Returning Officer to file nomination.

"I am here to support Aaditya. He is a young emerging face. He is the hope of Maharashtra. We all support him. He will win for sure and a new history will be created in Maharashtra," Prabhat Lodha Mumbai BJP President told news agencies.

Before leaving his residence for filing the nomination form for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, youth wing leader of the Shiv Sena Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday sought the blessings of his late grandfather Bal Thackeray. According to reports, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is holding a massive roadshow in Mumbai before its Aaditya files his nomination papers to contest the assembly election from Worli seat in south-central Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday.

Aaditya shared a picture of him paying respects to his grandfather on his official Twitter handle.

For filing his nomination, Aaditya reached Worli from his home in Bandra, accompanied by his father and party chief Uddhav, mother, younger brother and most of the top Shiv Sena leaders. According to reports, Aaditya's roadshow is likely to pass through Lower Parel's 'Shivalaya', Shiv Sena branch.

