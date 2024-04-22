Top Morning News: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations; Gukesh D becomes youngest to win candidates chess tournament

Incidents of violence were reported on April 19 at some of the polling booths in conflict-torn Manipur where some miscreants opened fire and even destroyed EVMs

1- Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations after incidents of firing, clashes

Incidents of violence were reported on April 19 at some of the polling booths in conflict-torn Manipur where some miscreants opened fire and even destroyed EVMs.

Manipur saw a voter turnout of 69.18 per cent till 7 pm on Friday.

2- Rajnath Singh to interact with Indian armed forces at Siachen glacier today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to visit Siachen today and will interact with the armed forces.

The Defence Ministry Office posted on X, "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Siachen tomorrow. He will interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region."

3- Iran President to visit Pakistan amid tensions with Israel

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Pakistan's Islamabad today to meet his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, as the two countries seek to mend ties.

The foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday, Raisi will be accompanied by "a high-level delegation comprising the foreign minister... as well as a large business delegation."

4- Gukesh D becomes youngest to win candidates chess tournament

India's 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh made history after he won the Candidates Chess Tournament and become the youngest ever challenger to the world title.

Later this year, he will take on reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown.

5- Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial photos of planet's natural beauty

The Google Doodle on April 22 celebrated the World Earth Day 2024 and featured the aerial photos from various locations worldwide, and highlighted the planet's “natural beauty”.