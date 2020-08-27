To boost investments, National GIS-enabled Land Bank system launched for 6 states

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a virtual meeting with the industry ministers of states, the Union Territory administrators and the senior officers of the central and state governments on Thursday.

Goyal e-launched the National GIS-enabled Land Bank system, which is being developed by the integration of the Industrial Information System (IIS) with the State GIS Systems. The project was launched for six states on Thursday, while other states and Union Territories would be brought on board by December 2020.

Goyal said that this is only a prototype and will be developed further with inputs from states, to make it an effective, transparent mechanism of land identification and procurement.

IIS portal is a GIS-enabled database of industrial areas/clusters across the states.

More than 3,300 industrial parks across 31 States/UTs covering about 475,000 hectare land have been mapped on the system.

The information available includes forest, drainage; raw material heat maps (agricultural, horticulture, mineral layers); multiple layers of connectivity. National GIS-enabled Land.

The IIS adopts a committed approach towards resource optimisation, industrial upgradation and sustainability.

The initiative is being supported by Invest India, National Center of Geo-Informatics (NCoG), National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG).

Issues pertaining to pushing industrial manufacturing in the country, attracting investments, the approach of ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP), and promoting a National Movement Towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ were discussed in the meeting.

On the approach of ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP), the Commerce Minister said that this could help in making India a Manufacturing Powerhouse.

He said that every district has some speciality, strengths or uniqueness, and ODOP could be a transformational step forward realising the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth, and generate employment and rural entrepreneurship.

Future manufacturing clusters may also have low-value addition manufacturing clusters in rural India.

Goyal also assured the Centre’s help in packaging, branding and global marketing of such products.

On the issue of districts as export hubs, the minister said that states/UTs have been requested to identify products unique to each district, and requested them to integrate with their district-level export strategies which feed into the State level export strategies.