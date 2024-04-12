'Time not far for J&K Assembly Elections, statehood to be restored': PM Modi in Udhampur

Addressing a public rally in Udhampur, PM Modi also slammed the Opposition parties over dynasty politics and said that no one has caused as much damage to Jammu and Kashmir as family-run parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Friday, and said that the time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in the state. "Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy in creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

#WATCH | J&K: Addressing a public rally in Udhampur, PM Modi says, "Modi thinks far ahead. So what has happened so far is just the trailer. I have to get busy in creating a new and wonderful picture of the new Jammu and Kashmir. The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be… pic.twitter.com/F8aHgialRA — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

He also slammed the Opposition parties over dynasty politics and said that no one has caused as much damage to Jammu and Kashmir as family-run parties adding that such political parties have come to mean "of the family, by the family, for the family."

He also said, "Modi is guaranteeing the creation of developed Jammu and Kashmir for developed India. But Congress, National Conference and PDP want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to those old days. No one has caused as much damage to Jammu and Kashmir as these family-run parties have. The meaning of these political parties is, of the family, by the family, for the family."

PM Modi also attacked the Congress for keeping the Shahpurkandi Dam stalled for decades and alleged that the latter gave the Ravi water to Pakistan by keeping the fields of the farmers of Jammu dry.

Recalling his visit to Udhampur in 2014, PM Modi said, "In 2014, I had come back after visiting Mata Vaishno Devi and on this very ground, I had guaranteed you that I will free you from whatever several generations of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered. Today, with your blessings, Modi has fulfilled that guarantee."

With inputs from ANI