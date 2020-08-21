Tightened lockdown comes into effect in Punjab, gatherings of more than five persons banned

Tightened lockdown restrictions came into effect in Punjab on Friday with daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend lockdown in all the 167 cities and towns of the state.

This comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a series of emergency measures to check the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

"Enough is enough," said Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday, adding that "we need to be tough without affecting the state`s economic activity." Pointing to the 920 COVID deaths reported in the state so far, he said "each death pains me, and the projections for the coming weeks are grim."

Singh on Friday ordered imposition of Section 144 to prohibit gatherings of more than five persons, for other than marriage and "bhog" ceremonies, warning of strict action against the organisers of such gatherings.

Won't hesitate to take harsher measures after August 31, if needed to check COVID19 spread, Amarinder Singh warned, according to a statement by his media advisor.

Here is what tightened lockdown measures in Punjab entail:

Section 144 in the entire state, prohibiting gatherings of more than five persons for other than marriage and "bhog" ceremonies.

A total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31.

Social distancing rules to be followed, cap on number of people attending weddings and funerals.

Total ban on political gatherings till August 31.

Government and private offices will work at 50% capacity till August 31.

Restriction on public visitors in government offices.

Private four-wheelers not allowed to carry more than three passengers per vehicle in worst-affected districts of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Buses and other public transport to operate with 50% capacity in these cities.

Only 50% of the non-essential shops to open on a daily basis to check crowding in the worst-affected five that account for 80% of the active caseload in the state.

The chief minister has directed Director-General of Police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta, to strictly enforce compliance of rules with regard to the number of persons allowed to attend weddings and funerals, and also to ensure the total ban on political gatherings till August 31, when the situation will be reviewed.

He also asked the DGP to crack the whip on all political protests and gatherings, and asked his own party, Punjab Congress, leadership to enforce the ban strictly.

Singh has also directed the concerned officials to restrict public visitors in government officials and to encourage the use of the online grievance redressal system, which has been significantly strengthened by the state government to minimise in-person contact with hassle-free online engagement.

The Chief Minister said the state was in a "health emergency" situation, necessitating harsh measures, which might have to be further intensified in the coming days to curb the COVID spread. Though the cases were currently concentrated mainly in urban areas, rural areas were also witnessing an increase, he said, adding that if needed, travel restrictions may have to be imposed.

As many as 1,741 new coronavirus cases were registered in Punjab on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state has climbed to 37,824, including 13,830 active cases, 23,037 recovered cases, and 957 deaths.