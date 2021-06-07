Three seriously injured after Mumbai-Kolkata flight experiences turbulence before landing

A Mumbai-Kolkata Vistara flight UK775 experienced severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing at the Kolkata airport, causing serious injuries to three passengers while five passengers suffered minor injuries.

“The aircraft was caught amidst air turbulence right before landing at Kolkata airport. Three passengers have suffered injuries, rushed to hospital. One elderly person has suffered shoulder dislocation while a lady has suffered a fracture on her right arm. Another person has suffered an injury on his forehead. Other passengers are safe,” said a senior official of Kolkata airport.

The Boeing 737 aircraft having 113 passengers on board landed safely at the Kolkata airport at 4:25 pm. On arrival at the Kolkata airport, all injured passengers were rushed to Charnock hospital in the vicinity of the airport.

The airline, Vistara said in a statement, “Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on 7 June 2021 encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing. According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata. We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest.”