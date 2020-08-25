Three killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway, 15 injured

In yet another accident at the Yamuna Expressway, three people were killed while 15 were injured after a vehicle overturned near Mathura on Tuesday. The speeding Force Cruiser was travelling going towards Delhi when it overturned in near Mathura.

After overturning, the vehicle reached on the other side of the expressway. Villagers soon rushed to help the passengers along with police officials.

The vehicle was taking passengers from Madhupura in Bihar to Sirsa in Haryana when it met with an accident. There is one child among the three deceased.

the injured have been admitted to Kailash Hospital, Jewar.