Three CRPF personnel martyred in Naxal attack on security post in Odisha

Three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush at a security post in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased include a jawan and two assistant sub-inspector rank personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Naxals attacked the troops, who were involved in a road opening task, using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers, they said quoting preliminary inputs.

