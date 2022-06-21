Search icon
Three CRPF personnel martyred in Naxal attack on security post in Odisha

The deceased include a jawan and two assistant sub-inspector rank personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush at a security post in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday, officials said.

The Naxals attacked the troops, who were involved in a road opening task, using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers, they said quoting preliminary inputs.

 

