Three COVID-19 vaccines in testing stage, awaiting green signal from scientists for mass production: PM Modi

Modi addressed the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 10:56 AM IST

PM Modi at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that three coronavirus vaccines are in the testing phase, and is awaiting the green signal for scientists to commence mass production.

Modi made this remark while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He also talked about the steps taken to increase the number of labs and production of protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Today in India, not one, or two but three vaccines are in the stage of testing. As soon as there is a green signal from scientists, the country is prepared to produce it in large numbers," he said.

He said when coronavirus broke out, there was only one testing lab in the country and the number has now gone up to 1,400.

He said that 130 crore Indians took the pledge to make the country self-reliant amid the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Amid COVID19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and Aatmanirbhar Bharat` is on the mind of Indians. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a mantra for the 130 crore Indians today," he said.

PM Modi said that a few months back, India used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators but is now extending help to other.

Meanwhile, India is among 20 countries that have expressed interest in getting Russian COVID-19 vaccine -- named Sputnik V -- according to its developers. The statement on the website dedicated to the "world's first registered Covid-19 vaccine" lists out India along with 20 other countries that have shown interest in getting the vaccine.

"At least 20 countries had expressed interest in obtaining the Sputnik V, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brazil, Mexico and India," according to the statement. 

Russian President on Tuesday announced that his country has come out with vaccine against COVID, with one dose being given to his daughter.  

(With ANI inputs)

