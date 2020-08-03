This is why PM Modi will visit Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before 'bhoomi pujan'

Ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hanumangarhi temple based on the widely held belief among Hindu saints that "without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the religious ceremony by performing puja at Hanumangarhi temple. He will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and together they will perform the special puja.

"Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh are coming to Ayodhya on August 5. The Prime Minister will first visit the Hanumangarhi temple for prayers and then he will go to Ram Janmabhoomi for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple." Priest of Hanumangarhi temple Madhuvan Das said.

"Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. That is why Modi ji and Yogi ji are coming and will do special pooja at Hanumangarhi temple and then will lay the foundation for the construction of Ram temple at Janmabhoomi Sthal with the blessings of Hanuman ji," he added.

He said that Lord Hanuman's blessing is important to ensure the smooth construction of Ram temple.

The `bhumi pujan` on Wednesday will be a culmination of a dispute that lasted for nearly 166 years.

The temple premises are being sanitised ahead of PM Modi's visit to the temple.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has begun preparations for the event and the "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with much grandeur, albeit with tight security arrangements and safety protocols in place, especially due to the raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

The 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya at the site for the proposed Ram temple on August 5 will be telecast live by public broadcaster Doordarshan.

However, the grand ceremony would be a low key event with a limited number of guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The construction work of Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone laying ceremony, in which various dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(With agency inputs)