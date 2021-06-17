This is the BEST Indian city to live in during COVID-19, says study

Headlines

This Ajmer villager earned Rs 85 crore revenue selling mobile covers, left high-paying job to start business

Three months of Manipur violence: 5 unanswered questions

Commando director Vipul Shah on casting debutant Prem in Vidyut Jammwal film's spinoff: 'I was giving genre and show...'

Meet richest Indian woman in London, leads Rs 93,700 crore company, her net worth is…

Apple’s rare ‘first’ computer expected to sell for Rs 1,64,69,140, has sign of founder on it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Commando director Vipul Shah on casting debutant Prem in Vidyut Jammwal film's spinoff: 'I was giving genre and show...'

Meet Palak Mittal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

This star once gave 8 consecutive hits, became taxi driver after mental health issues, then mysteriously disappeared

Headache: 5 ways to ease migraine pain naturally

7 health benefits of cow ghee

7 health benefits of lentils (masoor)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

Commando director Vipul Shah on casting debutant Prem in Vidyut Jammwal film's spinoff: 'I was giving genre and show...'

This star once gave 8 consecutive hits, became taxi driver after mental health issues, then mysteriously disappeared

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

HomeIndia

India

This is the BEST Indian city to live in during COVID-19, says study

This Indian city offers the best medical infrastructure, open area and low population density, crucial livability parameters during COVID-19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

With the pandemic forcing a dramatic shift in the way we live and the things we prefer, urban landscapes have gone through the ultimate test.

While living conditions were hit across India, a study has assessed which city remained the most suitable to live in and provided the best comfort to its residents.

As per the recent study by Square Yards called “Suitability Index: The COVID Perspective”, the millennium city of Gurugram in Haryana emerged as the most suitable Indian city to live in during the pandemic.

Why Gurugram beats other metropolitan cities in liveability

The study looked at parameters like population density, open area ratio and healthcare infrastructure. These factors have become way more vital compared to work distance, home affordability and travel experience.

While in terms of cities Gurugram was found to have much more suitable overall conditions, Mumbai’s central suburbs and Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura emerged as the most suitable locations inside a city from the COVID-19 perspective.

Report highlights urban shortcomings

A key aspect of the report was noting the inadequacies in urban healthcare infrastructure. Mumbai and Bengaluru performed poorly with 1.3 and 0.30 Covid hospitals per 10,000 people respectively, compared to 2.5 hospitals in Gurugram.

The most suitable localities inside Gurugram were situated in the eastern part of the city including the posh Golf Course Road with luxury residential high rises.

Gurugram also offers its residents more than 40% open area and has the lowest population density.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Byju’s vs Aakash explained: Why Raveendran is suing medical coaching centre over ‘share swap’ deal

Former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar reveals annual salary at India's richest public sector bank and its...

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 690 on Flipkart after massive discount of Rs 24,300, check details

Video: Chinese zoo's 'human-like' bear goes viral, stirs online debate

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE