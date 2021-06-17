This is the BEST Indian city to live in during COVID-19, says study

This Indian city offers the best medical infrastructure, open area and low population density, crucial livability parameters during COVID-19.

With the pandemic forcing a dramatic shift in the way we live and the things we prefer, urban landscapes have gone through the ultimate test.

While living conditions were hit across India, a study has assessed which city remained the most suitable to live in and provided the best comfort to its residents.

As per the recent study by Square Yards called “Suitability Index: The COVID Perspective”, the millennium city of Gurugram in Haryana emerged as the most suitable Indian city to live in during the pandemic.

Why Gurugram beats other metropolitan cities in liveability

The study looked at parameters like population density, open area ratio and healthcare infrastructure. These factors have become way more vital compared to work distance, home affordability and travel experience.

While in terms of cities Gurugram was found to have much more suitable overall conditions, Mumbai’s central suburbs and Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura emerged as the most suitable locations inside a city from the COVID-19 perspective.

Report highlights urban shortcomings

A key aspect of the report was noting the inadequacies in urban healthcare infrastructure. Mumbai and Bengaluru performed poorly with 1.3 and 0.30 Covid hospitals per 10,000 people respectively, compared to 2.5 hospitals in Gurugram.

The most suitable localities inside Gurugram were situated in the eastern part of the city including the posh Golf Course Road with luxury residential high rises.

Gurugram also offers its residents more than 40% open area and has the lowest population density.