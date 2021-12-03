These 15 districts are reporting highest number of COVID-19 cases in India- Check full list here

The COVID-19 pandemic in India has significantly slowed down as compared to when the second wave led by the Delta variant hit the country. Now, the daily COVID-19 tally across the country remains at its all-time low after nearly two years of the pandemic.

Even though the number of COVID-19 cases reported from most of the states across India is currently at its lowest, some districts in the country still seem to have a high COVID-19 positivity rate. According to the Centre, the pandemic has not slowed down everywhere.

The Centre on Thursday reported that 15 districts across the country still have a comparatively higher COVID-19 positivity rate and have been reporting over 10 percent of the weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate in India.

The 15 districts on this list are from three states- Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Kerala. In the report submitted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, joint secretary Lav Agarwal announced the list of these 15 districts.

15 Indian districts with the highest COVID-19 positivity rate

Aizwal (Mizoram) Champhai (Mizoram) Hnahthial (Mizoram) Lawngtlai (Mizoram) Lunglei (Mizoram) Mamit (Mizoram) Siaha (Mizoram) Saitual (Mizoram) Serchhip (Mizoram) Kottayam (Kerala) Kozhikode (Kerala) Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) Wayanad (Kerala) Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) Upper Subansiri (Arunachal Pradesh)

Districts from several other states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, Ladakh, Puducherry, Sikkim, and West Bengal have also been reporting relatively higher COVID-19 test positivity rate, as per the report submitted by the Union Health Ministry on December 2.

The total number of daily COVID-19 cases each day has now gone under the 10,000 mark in India, with the number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours being 9765, with less than 500 deaths. During the second wave of the pandemic, lakhs of cases were being reported in India each day.

Even though the number of COVID-19 cases in India has decreased significantly over the past few months, a new threat has now emerged. Concerns are now raised against the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron after two cases of the variant were reported in India today.