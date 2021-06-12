Terrorists attack CRPF, Joint Police Team in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

In a shocking development, on Saturday, terrorists attacked a joint team of police and CRPF at Naka in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place in Sopore’s Arampora. Two soldiers were martyred in this incident, two civilians were also seriously injured.

After the attack, the injured were rushed to the hospital, where they are being treated.

Two policemen two civilians were killed and at least three, one of them assistant sub-inspector, were injured after militants carried a major attack on security forces party in Sopore town of north Kashmir. The police top cop said that militants attacked the police party on COVID-19 duty at Arampora area in Sopore town. Two policemen and as many as 2 civilians were killed, he said.

Three police personnel including an assistant sub-inspector were injured in the attack, he said. Sources said that two more civilians were also injured in the attack.

While the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials said that senior police officers have reached the spot and are taking an overall view of the situation.

He said initial input suggests that militant outfit Lashker-e-Toiba seems behind the attack. However, investigations are on.