Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

A terrorist was killed in an encounter at Chitragam in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter, which broke out on Wednesday between security forces and terrorists, is still ongoing. Jammu and Kashmir police sources said that two to three terrorists are trapped in the area.

"One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the Shopian encounter; the operation is going on," the police said.

According to a police official, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in Molu after the tip-off of the presence of terrorists in the area. As the searching party cordoned the spot where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon them leading to the encounter.

Also read Baramulla operation concludes as terrorist who murdered J&K BJP leader Wasim Bari killed in encounter

"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police confirmed on Twitter.

The operation is currently ongoing. More details are awaited.