Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama ahead of Independence Day

In a major success for security forces ahead of the Independence Day, another hideout of terrorists was busted in Awantipora in South Kashmir`s Pulwama district during a search operation on Thursday.

The hideout was busted in Barsoo village of Awantipora during a cordon and search operation by security forces. The operation was being carried out by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army, a police officer said.

The official said that the police had received input about the presence of terrorists in the area and soon a joint cordon and search operation was launched. During the search operation, a hideout was busted, he said, adding the operation was still on in the area.

Incriminating material ammunition including, AK rounds and grenades were recovered from the hideout, sources in Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations is on.

Security forces have kept a strict vigil on the eve of Independence Day ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir and every small input is taken seriously.