India

Telangana: SSC advanced supplementary exam begins today, download admit cards @bsetelangana.org

This year, a total of 61,431 students from 7,642 schools are set to appear for the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2019, 02:40 PM IST

Telengana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will begin conducting the Advanced Supplementary Examinations for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) from today till June 10 across 260 exam centres in the state.

The hall tickets for the supplementary exams will be available at the TS SSC official website bsetelangana.org

 

How to download your TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam admit card:

1. Go to the official website bsetelangana.org

2. Click on the 'SSC A.S.E JUNE - 2019 HALL TICKETS' link from the 'QUICK LINKS' section on the left

3. On the next page, click on 'ASE Hall Ticket Download'

4. Select your district, school, and then your name from the drop-down list.

5. Submit your Date of Birth and click on 'Download Hall Ticket' option.

6. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a print out of it for you need to take this to the examination hall.

 

This year, a total of 61,431 students from 7,642 schools are set to appear for the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam.

