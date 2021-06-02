Telangana Formation Day 2021: History, struggle of India's youngest state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted people with wishes on the occasion of Telangana’s 8th Foundation Day.

On the occasion of the eighth Telangana state formation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of the state and tweeted, "Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and wellbeing of the people of Telangana."

CM Rao, on the eve of Telangana Formation Day, said that the state has made rapid developments across various sectors within a short span of seven years, with its sturdy foundation.

“The Telangana State is fulfilling the demands of the Separate Telangana statehood movement one by one. Water for irrigation and drinking, Power, medical and Health, Roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, reaching short-term and long-term aims,” he said.

He unfurled the flag at Gun Park, near the state assembly complex, paying his floral tributes to martyrs. The ceremony adhered to all the COVID-19 protocols.

The state of Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, becoming the youngest state and the 28th state after Jammu and Kashmir was declared UT.

Dr Soundararajan said that being the youngest state has set an example for other states to follow in various sectors such as irrigation, agriculture, Information Technology, pharmaceutical, and health sectors, welfare, and developmental activities.

“I am confident that with the inspired resilience of people, government, and the administration at all levels, soon we shall overcome this COVID-19 pandemic crisis. I wish that with the collective and committed efforts of all the sections of the people and the government the State will soon be transformed as the “Bangaru Telangana,” she said.

History-

The journey of statehood of Telangana dates back to November 1, 1956, when it was merged with Andhra. The Telugu-speaking population was separated from the erstwhile Madras. The tension rose when political leaders from the area accused Andhra Pradesh of monopolizing the jobs and lands of their people. They were also blamed for the underdevelopment of the region.

The protests for a separate state started as early as 1969, which involved student unions and government employees. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi devised a six-point formula giving preferences to backward areas and local candidates in jobs.

Political turn of events took place when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended its support in 1997 and KC Rao formed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001. It gained momentum after states like Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh were formed.

KC Rao took it to fast-unto-death in Karimnagar, 2009 seeking the sole purpose of a separate state from the UPA government at the centre. The Centre did announce its formation on December 9, 2009, but retracted its decision two weeks later, which led to fast-unto-death by 17 students in front of the Osmania University for a separate state.

The Centre then set up a panel under Justice (Retd.) B.N. Srikrishna. The panel met 30 times, did their research in 23 districts, 35 villages and consulted 100 organizations. The conclusion of the report did not favour bifurcation.

When the protest continued, the Centre asked a group of ministers to look into the matter; the report produced by the ministers approved the creation of Telangana with 10 districts. The Andhra Pradesh reorganisation bill was tabled in Parliament and passed in 2014, rendering a separate identity to its people.