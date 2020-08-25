Teenager killed after rape in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, second such incident in 10 days

Barely 10 days after a brutal rape-murder case rocked Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, a similar case of rape and murder was reported from the district on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl was found dead outside her village in Lakhimpur Kheri, police said. She was raped and murdered after she had left home to fill out a scholarship application, police officials said.

Her post-mortem has confirmed rape, Superintendent of Police Satendra Kumar Singh said.

Police said that her mutilated body was found near a dry pond around 200 metres from her village falling under the Neemgaon police limits.

She was killed with a sharp weapon with injury marks on her neck, they said. A part of her leg appeared to have been devoured by some stray animal.

The Class 12 student had gone to a neighbouring town on Monday to fill a scholarship form, her parents said, adding that they informed the police after she did not return home.

The district police chief said investigating teams have collected some vital clues and the killers will be arrested soon.

Earlier, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on August 14 in the district's Isanagar area. Her body was recovered from a sugarcane field

Two men were arrested for the crime and the National Security Act has been invoked against them.