Teenage girl set ablaze in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram over property dispute dies; 2 relatives with link to AIADMK arrested

A 14-year old girl, who was set ablaze in her home by two men over to a property dispute with her family, succumbed to severe burn injuries at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital on Monday. Cops have arrested two men who are allegedly linked to Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK party.

It is said that the girl’s family and those of the attackers have had disputes for several years.

According to the Police, on Sunday, two men had entered the home of a teenage girl, identified as Jayashree, and doused her in a flammable liquid before setting her ablaze.

As the girl was alone at her home, her screams had alerted their neighbours came to the rescue. She was immediately rushed to the Government hospital, where she was admitted with over severe burn injuries.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police S Jayakumar said that they have arrested Kaliyaperumal and Murugan in connection with the incident, based on the statement of the victim.

“The family of the girl and her attackers are from the same community and have known each other for a long time. There have been long-standing disputes between their families. About eight years ago, the victim’s uncle’s hand was chopped off in a dispute,” Superintendent Jayakumar told WION.

He also confirmed that the two arrested persons are linked to the ruling AIADMK.

In a video clip of the girl’s statement, she is heard saying that she was lying down at her home and that the two men, including Murugan, had tied her hands and legs and set her on fire. She is also seen making a mention of the rivalry between them and her father.

Police are probing the incident further.