TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Class 10 results declared, check @tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE Madhyamik 2020: Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan has topped the Madhyamik examination this year with 488 marks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team`| Edited By: DNA Web Team` |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2020, 12:11 PM IST

Representational image

TBSE Madhyamik 2020: The results for Tripura TBSE Madhyamik 2020 have been released today by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on its official website tripuraresults.nic at 9.45 am.

The Education minister Ratan Lal Nath conveyed the news via a press conference.

The results can also be accessed through SMS, by typing TBSE10 <registration or roll number> and sending it to 7738299899.   

Steps to check the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 online:

Step 1. Visit the official website-tripuraresults.nic.in. 

Step 2. Click on the result link-' TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020'.

Step 3. Enter all the necessary details like roll number, name, registration number, etc.

Step 4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Around 39,000 students have appeared for the exams this year.  This year a total of 69.49 percent of students passed the exams.

Dipayan Debnath from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan secured first position in the board exams by scoring 488 marks.

 

