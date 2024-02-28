Twitter
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP to hold core group meetings of eight states in Delhi today

Mukesh Ambani likely to appoint Nita Ambani on key position in his new business worth billions

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was slapped by Rekha on set, then disappeared from films due to..

CUET UG 2024: NTA CUET registration begins, know exam schedule and how to apply

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP to hold core group meetings of eight states in Delhi today

Mukesh Ambani likely to appoint Nita Ambani on key position in his new business worth billions

Healthy vegetable juices

9 times Tom Hanks inspired  us with strong motivational messages

10 actors who died in road accidents

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,300 crore in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the projects were symbolic of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone of, and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 17,300 crore in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the projects were symbolic of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. "Today, Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi. Many projects are being inaugurated here. These projects are an important part of the roadmap for a developed India. One can also see the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' in these developments," PM Modi said.

In a step to establish a transshipment hub for the east coast of the country, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V O Chidambaranar Port. 

The major infrastructure project aims to leverage India's long coastline and favourable geographic location, and strengthen India's competitiveness in the global trade arena. Prime Minister also inaugurate various other projects aimed at making the V O Chidambaranar Port as the first Green Hydrogen Hub Port of the country. These projects include a desalination plant, hydrogen production and bunkering facility among others.

During the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal felicitated PM Modi with a silver 'chenkol'.Before the inauguration, PM Modi visited an exhibition on the country's first Green Hydrogen Hub in Thoothukudi.During today's programme, the Prime Minister also flagged off India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under Harit Nauka initiative.The vessel is manufactured by Cochin Shipyard and underscores a pioneering step for embracing clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments.

Prime Minister also dedicated tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs during the programme. PM Modi dedicated to nation rail projects for doubling of Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line including the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli section and Melappalayam - Aralvaymoli section.

Developed at the cost of about Rs 1,477 crore, the doubling project will help reduce travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli.Prime Minister also dedicated to nation four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about Rs 4,586 Crore.

These projects include the four-laning of the Jittandahalli-Dharmapuri section of NH-844, two-laning with paved shoulders of the Meensurutti-Chidambaram section of NH-81, four-laning of the Oddanchatram-Madathukulam section of NH-83, and two-laning with paved shoulders of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83. These projects aim to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, enhance socio-economic growth and facilitate pilgrimage visits in the region. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

