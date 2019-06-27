Tamil Nadu opposition parties cry foul over ONGC seeking 'nod' for 104 more wells

Tamil Nadu Opposition parties including the DMK on Thursday strongly objected to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONCGC) reportedly seeking the Centre's nod to drill 104 more wells in Cauvery delta region to extract hydrocarbon.

Listing out protests by local people and farmers in Cauvery delta region against Hydrocarbon initiatives, DMK president, M K Stalin said despite such opposition, neither the Union Petroleum Minister nor the Chief Minister came forward to hold talks with the people.

"It is very painful that the BJP-led central government is not ready to respect true democratic ethos," he alleged.

Also, he accused Chief Minister K Palaniswami of "completely ignoring" the interests of farmers and being "mute" to opposition.

Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, claimed that ONGC has sought Centre's permission to dig 104 more wells to extract hydrocarbon in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta region.

When contacted, ONGC declined to confirm if permission has been sought to dig 104 more wells to explore, extract hydrocarbon in Tamil Nadu.

Going in for more wells has made farmers apprehensive of Centre's motive, Stalin alleged.

"Has the Centre decided to do away with farming by setting up 104 more hydrocarbon wells ? This is the apprehension among farmers," he said adding "Considering the catastrophic impact the wells will cause, I strongly condemn it."

Continuously proposing new wells was a matter of serious concern since it would push the economy to doldrums and ruin the livelihood of farmers, the DMK Chief alleged.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the move to drill 104 more wells has frightened farmers and people.

"The Central government must not accord environmental clearance to drill wells," he said and wanted the State government to halt the move by the top public sector oil producer.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran appealed to people to adopt resolutions against projects including hydrocarbon in the gram sabha meetings to be held on June 28 across Tamil Nadu.

Initiatives including extraction of hydrocarbon, methane shale gas were against the people, agriculture and environment, he alleged.