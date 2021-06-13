Tamil Nadu announces more relaxations in 27 districts from Monday - Know what's allowed

The Tamil Nadu government has announced more relaxations in 27 districts of the state from June 14, following a decrease in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases as well as active cases in the state.

Barring 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions respectively, the fresh relaxations would be applicable in the rest of 27 districts including Chennai and other nearby districts.

Chief minister MK Stalin in a statement said that following representations from various sections of people, the state government is providing relaxations in 27 districts of the state including the capital, Chennai.

COVID relaxations announced by Tamil Nadu govt-

1. Tea shops are permitted to function from 6 am to 5 pm from Monday but they are allowed to offer only parcel services. People will not be allowed to stand near the shops and consume tea.

Stalin said in a statement and appealed to people to use vessels and avoid using plastic bags to take home the hot beverage.

2. While hotels and bakeries are already allowed to function, the state government has now allowed sweet shops to start business from 8 am to 2 pm. Only parcel services will be allowed.

3. To help people avail a host of government services like getting certificates for various purposes, e-service centres would also operate from Monday, the Chief Minister said.

4. While construction companies are allowed to function, the offices of these companies were not allowed to open. Now, the offices of the construction companies will start functioning with 50 percent of the employees.

After a gap of 35 days, salons, parks and state-run liquor outlets in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu would reopen on June 14 and the state government announced such relaxations on Friday and also extended the lockdown till June 21 morning.

Places of worship and tourist locations will continue to remain closed and there would be no public or private bus services during the extended spell of lockdown.