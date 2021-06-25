Tamil Nadu lockdown: Restrictions extended for 7 more days, relaxations announced in Chennai

Only takeaway services will be allowed in the restaurants. Theatres and play centres will not be allowed.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced the extension of the tightened COVID-19 lockdown by one more week. The ongoing lockdown will now end on July 5 at 6 pm.

Reports state that the government of Tamil Nadu will continue to unlock the state based on the caseload. Places of worship will be allowed to be open in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts. All private businesses will be allowed to function with a 100% workforce in these districts.

All textile shops, jewellery stores shall function without air-conditioning and allow only 50% of the customers at a time between 9 am and 7 pm.

Meanwhile, Shopping complexes/malls shall function between 9 am and 7 pm. Only takeaway services will be allowed in the restaurants. Theatres and play centres will not be allowed.

In 11 districts - Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, classified as category I, the government has increased the business hours for permitted shops. Export units and their vendors can function with 100 percent staff strength. Other industries can function with 33 percent worker strength while information technology companies can work with 20 percent staff strength.

In the remaining districts, all classified as category II, shops and establishments can be open till 7 pm. Export units and their vendors can function with 100 percent staff strength. Other industries can function with 100 percent worker strength while information technology companies can work with 50 percent staff strength. Museum and other ASI-protected monuments can be open from 10 am to 5pm. Travel to the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, and Kuttraalam will be permitted only for emergency purposes, based on E-passes.