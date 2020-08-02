Headlines

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19, advised home isolation

The 80-year-old Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation by the Kauvery hospital in Chennai's Alwarpet, as the COVID-19 infection is mild.

DNA Web Team

Aug 02, 2020

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 80-year-old veteran politician has been advised home isolation by the Kauvery hospital in Chennai's Alwarpet, as the infection is mild.

The Kauvery hospital administration, in a health bulletin issued on this day, stated, "The Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Banwarilal Purohit, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessments at the Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai, today. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had been advised to go into isolation at his official residence Raj Bhavan in Chennai after three more staff at the premises tested positive for Covid-19. Of the 38 persons tested, the results of three returned positive, a statement had confirmed.

This came barely a week after 84 staff at the Tamil Nadu Governor’s official residence had tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the last two weeks, Tamil Nadu has been seeing a consistent spike in the number of positive coronavirus cases.  On Sunday, the state recorded 5,875 cases. As per the health department bulletin issued on Sunday, the state has seen a total of 2,57,613 COVID-19 cases, which include 1,96,483 recoveries. There are 56,998 active cases in the state. 

However, in recent weeks, the capital city, Chennai has seen a marked dip in cases. When compared to June, the daily cases have nearly come down by half. Chennai recorded 1,074 new cases on Tuesday, thus taking the active cases to 12,193. So far, the capital city alone has seen 1,01,951 cases. 

The Raj Bhavan website mentions that as a preventive measure the Raj Bhavan tours for the tourist stands had been cancelled till 31st July 2020. However, the premises have remained closed for tourists since the first phase of the pan-India lockdown began in late March. 

