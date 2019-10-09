Search icon
Tamil Nadu: Fishermen demand release of fraternity, to go on hunger strike from Oct 11

The association of fishermen said that they will go on a hunger strike from October 11 urging the government to release the detained fishermen.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 09, 2019, 05:23 PM IST

Representational image

Pamban Country Boat fishermen are set to go on a hunger strike on October 11 in Tamil Nadu urging the release of fishermen detained by both Sri Lanka and India.

Association President of Pamban Country Boat Fishermen, MS Arul told ANI, "Eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen were detained by the Indian Coast Guard for crossing the borderline and fishing in Indian waters. The fact is that fishermen sail with the flow of water and follow the wind directions. Same is the case with the Indian fishermen as they also sail on foreign water many times so this is not valid."

"We urge the government to release the Sri Lankan fishermen who have been detained and thereafter we also want the release of the Indian fishermen who were detained in Sri Lanka. The government should give an exception to country boat fishermen as many times we don't cross the boundary intentionally, the president added.

The association of fishermen said that they will go on a hunger strike from October 11 urging the government to release the detained fishermen.

On October 4, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 18 Sri Lankan fishermen and eight boats for illegally fishing in Indian waters. 

 

