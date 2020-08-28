Tamil Nadu COVID tally crosses 4-lakh mark, travel e-pass to continue

Tamil Nadu’s cumulative COVID-19 case count surpassed the four-lakh mark on Thursday. The number includes 3.43 lakh recoveries and 6,948 casualties. One lakh new cases were added to the state tally in the last 17 days.

Over the past two months, daily cases in Tamil Nadu have been hovering in the sub-6,000 range and Chennai has been witnessing about 1,200 cases a day. The laboratories in the state have tested about 45 lakh samples so far.

Tamil Nadu is among the few states that still haven’t done away with the e-pass system for travel. It was from August 17 that the state government had started instantly approving, offering e-passes for inter-district travel without scrutiny. However, the state has been quite rigid on continuing with the e-pass system for both inter-district travel and inter-state travel (pass issued after scrutiny).

The state government has maintained that the e-pass system is necessary to trace the travelers and identify the contacts if and when they get infected. Recently the Home Ministry had also instructed states to ensure that the pass system is abolished, to ensure the free movements of persons and goods between states, as a part of the Unlock strategy.

The Chief Minister had said on Thursday that a call would be taken on the E-pass system on Saturday when he is expected to preside over a meeting of district Collectors and health department officials.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has allowed companies to work with 75 per cent staff in attendance, hotels to function with 50% dine-in capacity, E-commerce delivery of all items, among others. While gyms and all kinds of standalone shops are permitted to be open, shopping malls, swimming pools cinema halls, parks, beaches, and other public spaces remain shut.

The government has also strictly prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings, rallies and places of worship. Only small places of worship that earn less than Rs.10,000 per year have been allowed to stay open. So far, even inter-district and inter-state bus services remain suspended. However, limited trains and flights alone are operating.