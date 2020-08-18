Tamil Nadu: 68-year-old alms seeker donates Rs 90,000 to a COVID-19 relief fund in Madurai, wins hearts

Poolpandiyan, a 68-year old alms seeker in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has donated Rs 90,000 of his savings to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in their fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker," the alms seeker told the news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu: Poolpandiyan, an alms seeker in Madurai, today donated Rs 90,000 towards the state #COVID19 relief fund. He says, "I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker."



In May this year, he donated Rs 10,000 towards the same cause. pic.twitter.com/UzA9EVUBWf — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

In May this year, Poolpandiyan made his first contribution and donated Rs 10,000 towards the same cause to District Collector TG Vinay.

"I would have given this money to the education fund but now donated it to relief fund as #COVID issue is big," He told ANI in May.

Poolpandiyan, a native of Tuticorin district, took to begging as his sons refused to take care of him, reports TOI.

5,890 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on August 17 with 120 deaths, taking the tally to 3,43,945 and toll to 5,886.