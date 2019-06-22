Trending#

Taj who? Mumbai’s Dharavi slum is now the 'top travellers’ choice experience' in India in 2019

Dharavi lies in the middle of India’s financial Mumbai and is a stupendous reminder of the have lots and have nots co-existing cheek-by-jowl.


Dharavi Slum and Taj Mahal

Updated: Jun 22, 2019, 10:31 PM IST

On Friday, travel site TripAdvisor announced that that a small group tour to the Dharavi Slum in Mumbai had topped the list of destinations for ‘Travellers’ Choice Experiences 2019 – India’.

It even featured int the ‘Top 10 Travellers choice Experiences 2019 – Asia’.

Dharavi was followed by a ‘Bike Tour of Old Delhi’, a ‘Private Day tour of Taj Mahal and Agra Fort by a superfast train’.

Others on the list was a ‘Full Day Taj Mahal and Agra Tour from Delhi’, the original ‘Delhi Shopping Tour’, ‘private half-day Bollywood tour including lunch in Mumbai’, ‘half-day Old Delhi Bazaar Walk and Masterji Kee Haveli visiting tour’.

Dharavi lies in the middle of India’s financial Mumbai and is a stupendous reminder of have lots and have nots co-existing cheek-by-jowl.

The Asia category features:

  1. Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing – Ubud, Indonesia
  2. Xi’an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk – Xi’an, China
  3. Beijing Hutong Food and Beer Tour by Tuk Tuk – Beijing, China
  4. Thai and Akha Cooking Class in Chiang Mai – Chiang Mai, Thailand
  5. Small-Group Hanoi Street Food Tour with a Real Foodie – Hanoi, Vietnam
  6. Small-Group Tokyo Biking Tour – Roppongi, Japan
  7. History of Cu Chi Tunnels by Luxury Speedboat – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  8. Full-day Small-Group Angkor Wat Tour from Siem Reap – Siem Reap, Cambodia
  9. Krabi Sunset Cruises – Ao Nang, Thailand
  10. Dharavi Slum Small-Group Tour in Mumbai – Mumbai, India

The World category features the following:

  1. Faster Than Skip-the-Line: Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica Tour – Rome, Italy.
  2. Chicago Architecture River Cruise – Chicago, Illinois, USA.
  3. Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour – Florence, Italy.
  4. Snorkeling Silfra Tour with Pick up – Reykjavik, Iceland.
  5. Red Rock Canyon Electric Bike Tour – Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
  6. Private Guided Tour on a Vintage Sidecar from 1 Hour to 7 Hour – Paris, France.
  7. 1-Hour Canal Tour starting at Anne Frank House Amsterdam – Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
  8. Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing – Ubud, Indonesia.
  9. Xi’an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk – Xi’an, China.
  10. Kaituna River White Water – Okere Falls, New Zealand.

