Taj who? Mumbai’s Dharavi slum is now the 'top travellers’ choice experience' in India in 2019

On Friday, travel site TripAdvisor announced that that a small group tour to the Dharavi Slum in Mumbai had topped the list of destinations for ‘Travellers’ Choice Experiences 2019 – India’.

It even featured int the ‘Top 10 Travellers choice Experiences 2019 – Asia’.

Dharavi was followed by a ‘Bike Tour of Old Delhi’, a ‘Private Day tour of Taj Mahal and Agra Fort by a superfast train’.

Others on the list was a ‘Full Day Taj Mahal and Agra Tour from Delhi’, the original ‘Delhi Shopping Tour’, ‘private half-day Bollywood tour including lunch in Mumbai’, ‘half-day Old Delhi Bazaar Walk and Masterji Kee Haveli visiting tour’.

Dharavi lies in the middle of India’s financial Mumbai and is a stupendous reminder of have lots and have nots co-existing cheek-by-jowl.

The Asia category features:

Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing – Ubud, Indonesia Xi’an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk – Xi’an, China Beijing Hutong Food and Beer Tour by Tuk Tuk – Beijing, China Thai and Akha Cooking Class in Chiang Mai – Chiang Mai, Thailand Small-Group Hanoi Street Food Tour with a Real Foodie – Hanoi, Vietnam Small-Group Tokyo Biking Tour – Roppongi, Japan History of Cu Chi Tunnels by Luxury Speedboat – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Full-day Small-Group Angkor Wat Tour from Siem Reap – Siem Reap, Cambodia Krabi Sunset Cruises – Ao Nang, Thailand Dharavi Slum Small-Group Tour in Mumbai – Mumbai, India

The World category features the following: