Twitter
Headlines

Hyundai Creta N Line launching in India soon, bookings begin at just Rs…

TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

'Anyay Kaal': Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP after DDA razes house of man who led Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

4 stunning images of the mighty Himalayas captured from space

Dabba Cartel teaser: Jyothika, Sai try to bring down Shabana Azmi's drug syndicate, fans call it 'India ka Narcos'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs and extracts venom from massive king cobra, internet is shocked

TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

Hyundai Creta N Line launching in India soon, bookings begin at just Rs…

8 actors who played cricket professionally before films

Luxurious things owned by Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant

Why was Ravan afraid of Vibhishan's daughter?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet actress who made debut at 17, became a superstar, worked with Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, then quit acting at 25 to..

Dabba Cartel teaser: Jyothika, Sai try to bring down Shabana Azmi's drug syndicate, fans call it 'India ka Narcos'

Do Patti teaser: Cop Kajol confronts mysterious Kriti Sanon in 'perfect cat and mouse' thriller, fans say 'aag laga di'

HomeIndia

India

TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

The CBI had accused Tunda of being the mastermind behind the blasts on four trains on the first anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 02:42 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court on Thursday acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case. The court acquitted Tunda due to a lack of evidence. Advocate Shafqat Sultani of Tunda said that the CBI failed to present any strong evidence against Abdul Karim Tunda. 

"Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all sections and all acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act," Advocate Sultani told reporters. 

The CBI had accused Tunda of being the mastermind behind the blasts on four trains on the first anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition. "We had been saying from the beginning that Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent...Irfan and Hamiduddin have been convicted and the quantum of the sentence will be pronounced shortly," he added. 

The charges were framed against Tunda, and two other accused, identified as Irfan alias Pappu and Hamiruddin, for orchestrating the blasts in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai on the intervening night of December 5-6, 1993. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet village boy who sold eggs, cleaned floors, cracked UPSC in 4th attempt to become IAS, now also helps poor by...

Taapsee Pannu reacts to reports of her marriage with boyfriend Mathias Boe: 'I have...'

Samsung Galaxy Ring unveiled at MWC 2024, likely to launch in…

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case

Google Doodle celebrates Leap Year with lively frog hopping joyously

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE