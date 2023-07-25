Headlines

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

‘Switch ON’ to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

Jawan: Is Thalapathy Vijay set for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next? Here’s what the stunt director revealed

Meet Muskan Dagar, DU graduate who used to study 12 hours daily, cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR 72

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

10 benefits of exercise for men

8 times major films of Bollywood superstars clashed at box office

7 possible reasons for late periods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

Alia Bhatt speaks Bengali for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions but forgets her lines, Ranveer Singh roasts her

How world's heaviest actor, weighing 206 kg, lost 90 kg in one year to rock six-pack abs: This is his weight-loss secret

Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma unfold 'innocence of love' in debut film

HomeIndia

India

‘Switch ON’ to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The decision to install solar is surely rewarding and will help in generating more savings in the long run

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As a conscious and responsible citizen of India, the time to adopt to better and sustainable ways of life has come. Lack of consistent electricity and limited resources to deploy a long-term solution has been an area on concern. There are many towns and villages that continue to face power issues like cuts and low voltage. To overcome all these issues solar energy is slated to bridge the gap. Naturally available in abundance, the energy from the Sun is a boon for the mankind.

With various policies and schemes by the central governments and state governments besides provisioning of loans, by the banks, the adoption of solar is becoming a viable option at the household level. Besides homes, solar power is being looked at as a feasible solution for various applications in industries, agriculture, commercial establishments, Hospitals, offshore etc. In-fact with natural calamities like cyclones, floods and others that disrupt the power/ electricity, the disaster management teams look up for solar energy-based solutions along with lithium batteries for quick turn around on the relief camps and overall operations.

With ease of deployment, the solar energy solutions are deemed as the most appropriate solution that can be quickly installed in a limited area, and limited time framework. With energy demands and corresponding energy bills consistently on the rise, solar energy is being seen as a possible remedial solution. 

Solar power being a renewable source is also effective in reducing carbon footprint and to make this even more effective companies like Loom Solar have been working across India to provide sustainable solutions for its customers and has powered over 50,000 rooftops across India. The company has presence in across 3500 retail stores in more than 500 cities across the country.

Much has been documented regarding the benefits of installing solar panels. The vital reasons to choose solar panels are:

  1. Reduces electricity bills.
  2. Generate your own energy even in low light conditions.
  3. Beneficial for the environment
  4. Increases the value of the property when installed

Another interesting aspect of choosing solar panels is that in 3-4 years period, the capital invested is recovered completely and for the rest of its years (that is 20-25 years) solar panels continue to perform with a minimal depreciation in the efficiency and eventually become another strong reason to invest.

Start Solar Business with Just Rs 1000/- 

Besides being a customer, investing just Rs 1000 can be starting point as additional income source for the people who want to take minimal risk. Loom solar is not only about generating electricity and conserving nature rather it also creates employment. It offers a simple yet rewarding business model. One can get the franchise of solar panels against an investment of INR 1,000 and it brings a commission of 15% as remuneration with its first order billing. The company has also introduced an affiliate program which is highly rewarding.

Essential Solar Power Components:

Comprehensive and useful products for any solar power system include Solar panels, lithium batteries, solar inverters, solar wires, panel stands and charge controllers etc. Once the products are installed by Loom Solar provides special service solutions as well.

Why should one trust any solar company?

Clean track record, consistent performance, innovation, and the introduction of latest technology products, strong compliance besides having satisfied, and happy customers makes all reasons to have a strong acceptance of brand like Loom Solar to be in the consideration set of buyers.

The decision to install solar is surely rewarding and will help in generating more savings in the long run. 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registrations expected to begin soon, know to apply

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE