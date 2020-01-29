Suspected case of Coronavirus reported in UP; 8 under watch in Maharashtra

Amid scares of Novel Coronavirus outbreak across the world, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj has been suspected of the infection. The suspected medical student has returned from China recently and skipped the special investigation centre at the airport.

As soon as the government and health department officials heard about this incident through the airport authorities, they extracted the student's residential information from his passport and sent him to the district hospital.

His blood samples, samples of mucus and spit were collected at the district hospital Maharajganj on Monday.

The sample was further sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology for examination and after receiving the report, further treatment of the patient will be decided.

The student is an MBBS student at the Hubei University of Chinese Medicine, China.

A total of eight patients, five of them in Mumbai, are under observation in Maharashtra for suspected coronavirus infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Yesterday the news of three suspected patients in New Delhi created quite a scare across the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced that the Centre will evacuate Indians from China, who are affected by the situation arising out of the n-Cov outbreak crisis in Wuhan city, located in China's Hubei province.

The MEA has begun the process to prepare for the evacuation of "Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Tuesday.

However, the Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, has pointed out that the evacuation of nationals might not be a wise route to take since it may end up spreading the virus further. "The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the evacuation of nationals and has called on the international community to remain calm and not overreact. The WHO is confident in China's epidemic prevention and control ability," Weidong said.

Several airports in the country have also started making arrangements regarding the awareness and prevention of coronavirus.