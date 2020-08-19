Sushant Singh Rajput death: Will CBI be allowed to probe case? Supreme Court verdict today on Rhea Chakraborty's plea

Headlines

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Meet Jai Anmol Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's nephew, with Rs 27000 crore net worth; know about his business empire

Rajasthan: Restaurant owner beaten to death by employees over food preparation

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, death toll remains at 27

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

7 best films based on Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

HomeIndia

India

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Will CBI be allowed to probe case? Supreme Court verdict today on Rhea Chakraborty's plea

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce a verdict today (i.e. August 19, Wednesday) at 11 AM in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, delivering the final word on whether the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be allowed to take over the investigation into the actor's death. This comes in view of a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had earlier sought the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 09:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce a verdict today (i.e. August 19, Wednesday) at 11 AM in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, delivering the final word on whether the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be allowed to take over the investigation into the actor's death. This comes in view of a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had earlier sought the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

The Bihar government has already handed over the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI while the Maharashtra government is opposing the handing over of the probe to the CBI. 

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police originally began the investigation into the actor's death, interrogating industry professionals and suspecting mental health-related issues. Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, however, put the case in the media spotlight when over a month after the actor's death, he alleged that his son was driven to suicide on being mentally and financially harassed by actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Sushant's father against Rhea and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

This gave rise to a slew of conspiracy theories, online campaigns, and media drives to 'bring justice' to Sushant Singh Rajput by uncovering the real reason for his suicide.

Notably, KK Singh had lodged his FIR in Bihar, the actor's native place, and this birthed a complex legal wrangle that spans from the Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).  The ongoing case at the Supreme Court is to decide which authority has jurisdiction over the case.

The Maharashtra government argues that the Mumbai police should look into the matter. The cops in Mumbai have already registered statements of around 56 people in the case. Since the incident took place in Mumbai and everyone ranging from the victim to the accused and the witnesses are all from Mumbai, the jurisdiction of the case should also reside with the Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra government has contended.

Even though Sushant Singh Rajput's father had lodged an FIR in Patna, he later demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI for a proper unbiased inquiry. On the other hand, while in a reply to the Supreme Court, accused Rhea Chakravarty had contended that Bihar Police's FIR was "completely illegal" and that the state had no jurisdiction to send the case over to the CBI but also maintained that she has no objection in case the Supreme Court decided to transfer the case to the CBI.

"The comments made at the last hearing before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the 11th of August 2020, make it evident that this has become more about politics than the truth. Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. The number of politicians taking advantage of this case on the eve of elections in Bihar," Rhea said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has rejected Rhea's charges and claimed that it has the legal rights to file the FIR, and the Bihar government was following the law in seeking a CBI probe in Sushant's death case.

The case rests on the Supreme Court at this point to decide the jurisdiction of the probe over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

Not Rajinikanth's Jailer, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, or Dhanush's Captain Miller, this is the most-awaited Tamil film

This CA is one of Ratan Tata’s most loyal employees, now CEO of Tata’s Rs 8,330 crore firm; his salary is…

India and Sri Lanka strengthen economic ties with new partnership roadmap

Viral video: Desi girl's scintillating dance to 'Chunnari Chunnari' steals hearts online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE