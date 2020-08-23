Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: CBI likely to quiz Siddharth Pithani again today

CBI wants to question Pithani about the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2020, 08:43 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is likely to interrogate his friend Siddharth Pithani once again on Sunday.

As per sources quoted by Zee News, the probe agency wants to question Pithani about the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

Siddharth Pithani who is one of the key witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the person who first saw Sushant hanging in his room. The agency is keen on finding out the answers from him.

CBI may quiz the key maker from Bandra as well on Sunday. The team has also reportedly called Sushant's former cook Ashok to the DRDO guest house for questioning. Ashok was one of the oldest staffers of Sushant and he was fired by Rhea Chakraborty in September 2019.

Another staffer who is also likely to be called for interrogation is Rajat Mewati, who worked as an accountant till January 2020.

On Saturday, teams of CBI and the Mumbai Police arrived at the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput as part of the probe in the case related to his death. Sidharth Pithani and Sushant's cook Neeraj were also with the CBI team. The team recreated the crime scene at Sushant's Bandra residence.

Earlier in the day, the CBI recorded the statement of Pithani and Neeraj. Neeraj and Pithani were brought for questioning at the IAF guesthouse where the federal agency officers are staying. On Friday, the CBI had also grilled Neeraj, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Sawant.

On August 6, after a recommendation by the Bihar government, the CBI had taken over the probe from the Bihar Police on the orders of the central government following an FIR lodged by the deceased's father at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station.

The case was registered against Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons on the basis of K.K. Singh's complaint which was filed on July 25.

