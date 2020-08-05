Sushant Singh Rajput Death: ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7 in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday (August 7) in connection with a money laundering case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said on Wednesday.

The ED had last month registered a money laundering case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput following a complaint lodged by his father with Bihar Police.

The agency has asked her to present herself at our Mumbai office to get her statement recorded in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, an ED official was quoted as saying in media reports.

The ED has taken cognisance of the Bihar Police FIR to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED complaint has been filed in the case related to alleged financial irregularities being suspected to have been done against Sushant.

The FIR filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh names Chakraborty, her family members and six others and accuses them of abetment to suicide.

The ED is probing allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts, and whether Rajput's income was used for money laundering and creating illegal assets, reports quoting officials said.

The agency has already questioned Sushant`s house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea`s chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and Sushant`s CA Sandeep Sridhar.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has accepted the request of Bihar government recommending a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

The Supreme Court directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty`s plea seeking to transfer the case registered by the Bihar Police to Mumbai.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy directed all the parties to file their respective replies in the matter within three days and slated further hearing on the matter after a week.