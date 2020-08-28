Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI cross-checking evidences gathered from 48-hour investigation in CFSL Lab

CBI's 6-member CFSL team returned from Mumbai to Delhi on August 24 to cover Sushant Singh's Rajput death. The experts have compared the evidences they found in Sushant's flat to the one they they got from Mumbai Police.

The scientists would investigate the evidences to know the real truth behind Sushant's death. Experts of this Central Forensic Science Lab from the CBI are busy investigating the the case since August 25, 2020.

CBI sources have revealed that the profiling gathered from the CFSL is vastly different from Mumbai FSL. Sources say that there is a lot of contradiction in the statements of witnesses. For the same reason, nine members from the CBI are staying in Mumbai and investigating the case further.

The CBI has now broadened the scope of its investigation and has also appointed a DSP and Sub-Inspector in Delhi who will record the details of the people interrogated in the case. On Thursday, CBI DIG Gagandeep Gambhir questioned Sushant's sister and another witness for a long time.

The evidence which the CBI is still considering important in the investigation, contains statements of witnesses which do not match the statements recorded by the Mumbai Police. There is a lot of contradiction in the statements of most of the witnesses, hence CBI is calling and questioning the witnesses every day.

At the same time, the CIT's SIT is waiting for the complete report of the scientific investigation in the CFSL lab running for the last 48 hours.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. After a long demand, the Supreme Court asked the case of the actor's death to be transferred from Mumbai and Bihar Police to the CBI, who have investigated a few witnessses in the case so far.