Sushant Singh Rajput case: Supreme Court orders CBI probe; here's how politicos reacted

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, in view of a complaint filed by the late actor's father KK Singh in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had earlier sought the transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court order has prompted a slew of reactions from politicians across the spectrum, who have displayed a varied manner of reactions to the Supreme Court judgment.

Just hours after the Supreme Court ruling that said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi welcomed the decision and claimed that their stand was vindicated.

We welcome the decision of Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar.Our stand vindicated.#SushantSingRajput — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 19, 2020

Notably, the Bihar government had already handed over the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI earlier, while the Maharashtra government was opposing the handing over of the probe to the CBI. The Maha govt was contending that the Mumbai police should look into the matter.

Bihar RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called it a victory for justice. He said, "I welcome the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI probe in the case. This is a victory for justice. On 30th June, we had demanded a CBI probe. But, the Bihar Government took 42 days to wake up."

I welcome the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI probe in the case. This is victory for justice. On 30th June, we had demanded a CBI probe. But, the Bihar Government took 42 days to wake up: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on #SushantSinghRajput death case pic.twitter.com/4BBkjRTAd5 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam claimed that the verdict will come as a 'big shock' for the Maharashtra government as it was trying to save some big names in the case. "The Maharashtra government was determined to save some big names, this verdict by the Supreme Court is a big shock to them," says BJP leader Ram Kadam.

BJP MLA from Vandre West, Ashish Shelar thanked the apex court for allowing CBI inquiry stating that "hidden hands" misguiding police would "be exposed".

NCP leader Parth Pawar too welcomed the decision, on Twitter he wrote 'Satyamev Jayate' in response to the SC ruling. Pawar had demanded that Sushant's death case be handed over to the CBI. It was said that it was not the role of the party but his personal demand.

Coming to the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena, veteran leader Sanjay Raut said that it is not fit for him to comment on the verdict of the Supreme Court. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of the Supreme Court," said Sanjay Raut.

Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here & to provide justice to all has been the norm: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena #SushanthSinghRajputCase https://t.co/bmo1iiOlnm — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

He added, "The Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above the law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm."

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "The Supreme Court verdict has come, once we get a copy of the order we will comment on it."

The Supreme Court verdict has come, once we get a copy of the order we will comment on it: Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh



The top court has ordered CBI investigation in the #SushantSinghRajputCase. pic.twitter.com/JI393d8tux — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra government should introspect on the manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was handled in the state.

Maharashtra government should introspect on the way #SushantSinghRajput's death case was handled in the State: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Supreme Court orders CBI probe in the case pic.twitter.com/Ym10aVSOjp — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police originally began the investigation into the actor's death, interrogating industry professionals and suspecting mental health-related issues. Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, however, put the case in the media spotlight when over a month after the actor's death, he alleged that his son was driven to suicide on being mentally and financially harassed by actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The FIR in Patna was registered by Sushant's father against Rhea and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

This gave rise to a slew of conspiracy theories, online campaigns, and media drives to 'bring justice' to Sushant Singh Rajput by uncovering the real reason for his suicide.

Notably, KK Singh had lodged his FIR in Bihar, the actor's native place, and this birthed a complex legal wrangle that spans from the Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).