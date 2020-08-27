Sushant Singh Rajput case: Did Mumbai Police conceal presence of drugs in actor's body in forensic report?

Amidst the furor and the mystery surrounding Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, new evidence cast serious doubts on Mumbai Police's investigation into the case.

There is now a new twist in the tale as narcotics experts and doctors have divulged to Zee News that drugs like cocaine and MDMA remain present in the human body for only two to three days but the substances of other drugs like ‘charas’ and ‘ganja’ remain present in the human body for at least 15 days.

With this new evidence, a series of questions arises--Why were the traces of drugs not found in his body? or Why did the forensic report not mention anything about drugs? It is to be noted that Shushant has given drugs at least six days before his death, according to the statements given by Sushant’s cook Neeraj

Sushant's post-mortem was done on the next day of death - the 7th day after consuming drugs - and the forensic investigation was done on the 8th day. All the evidence lead to the fact that Mumbai Police may have been involved in a coverup as they did not mention the drug connection.

KK Singh, the father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday (August 27) alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son for a long time and she is his murderer.

Singh also demanded that the investigating agency must arrest Rhea and her associates and ensure that they face justice for their misdeeds.

The CBI team, which has questioned several people in connection with the case wants to investigate if there was any external pressure on the Mumbai police.

The central probe agency has still not been able to question the Mumbai Police team about the matter.

On Wednesday, apart from Rhea, who was also Sushant's girlfriend, the NCB booked a few other people in connection with the case, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already been investigating earlier, Zee News reported.

Reports state that a team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai and cases have been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. For the uninformed, in a WhatsApp chat between Rhea and an alleged drug dealer Gaurav Arya was also leaked. In the chats, Rhea is reportedly asking Gaurav about MD which is Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a strong drug.

In another chat with a person named Jaya Saha, who is reportedly Rhea's friend, the former tells the actor, "I have asked her to co-ordinate Shruti." This chat happened on November 25, 2019. Rhea also texts Jaya, "Thanks so much." To which Saha replies, "No problem bro, hope it will be helpful."

This incriminating chats of Rhea that have been leaked hints about alleged drug use by the actor. Earlier there were even reports that Rhea did a 'healing' process with Sushant and the name of the resort Waterstone in Mumbai made it to the case.