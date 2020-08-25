Headlines

India

India

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's company auditor arrives at DRDO guesthouse for CBI probe

Chartered accountant of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sandip Shridhar arrived at DRDO guesthouse for interrogation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 10:29 AM IST

On Tuesday morning, auditor of Vividrage Rhealityx (the company of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty) and late actor's chartered accountant Sandip Shridhar arrived at DRDO guest house in Santacruz, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. Sushant's roommate Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh, who was the cook at his residence also reached DRDO guesthouse. The interrogation of three people will be starting in a while by the CBI team probing the death case of Sushant.

This is the first time Sandip is being interrogated in the case whereas Siddharth and Neeraj have been grilled by the investigative agency from the last week. A team of Mumbai Police also arrived at the guesthouse, as per reports in ANI. 

Meanwhile, as per IANS, the CBI team once more visited the Waterstone resort, where the Bollywood star stayed for two months. According to CBI sources, Pithani and Singh joined the questioning earlier in the day at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai`s Santacruz area.

The CBI source added that on Sunday the agency had also questioned the actor's personal staff Dipesh Sawant apart from Pithani and Singh about the behaviour of Sushant after his break-up with Rhea Chakraborty and whether she took financial and professional decisions for Sushant, besides whether she really was keeping the late actor away from his family.

The CBI also quizzed them about why they did not call the police immediately after they saw the actor dead in his room, and why they had brought down the body of Sushant and did not wait for the police to arrive.

