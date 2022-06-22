‘Survived by doing Vipassana’: Know Rahul Gandhi’s secret for enduring 50 hours of questioning by ED

Photo - PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who go questioned in relation to the National Herald money laundering case, revealed his secret behind surviving the 5-day long questioning session conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While recounting his experience inside the ED offices for five long days of questioning, Rahul Gandhi said that the probe officials were left stunned by his patience and endurance. He addressed the Congress workers at the Delhi headquarters, and said that he never felt alone during the probe.

Gandhi said that during the ED questioning in the 12/12 room with three officers, he never felt alone and felt all the Congress workers with him. The Congress MP said, “I wasn't alone in the room, all you Congress workers were with me. All those who believe in freedom were also with me.”

Narrating the ordeal he faced during the 5 days of questioning, Rahul Gandhi said that he repeatedly checked all his answers and didn’t leave the chair. He also said that he used to sit upright in the chair for 11 hours till late at night, and on the last day, the ED officials asked him how he had so much patience.

Gandhi said, “I told them I won't tell you...you know what the truth is? The truth is I have been working with Congress since 2004, of course, I have patience. This party doesn't let us tire out and it teaches us patience. Look at Sachin Pilot (indicating he is also patiently waiting for his due). That is how we fight for people.”

In a clip posted by the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi went on to attack the central government over several policies that have been passed, rising unemployment and damaging the MSME sector in India.

Slamming the newly launched Agnipath scheme, Rahul Gandhi said, “Didn't I tell you that Farm Laws will be revoked? See, Modiji had to revoke it. Now I am telling you, the Agnipath scheme will be shelved. Wait and watch. The new 'dhoka' that Modi has done with India and its army, will be undone.”

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for upwards of 50 hours in a span of five days, regarding the National Herald case. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the central agency in the money laundering probe.

READ | Presidential Elections 2022: NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu to have smooth sailing after BJD’s support