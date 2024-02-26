Twitter
Headlines

Photos of IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi's wedding with IPS Manish Kumar go viral

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

'If you won't do it, we will...': SC warns Centre in Coast Guard case

Karisma Kapoor talks about Bollywood’s ‘soft power’ at Harvard, sister Kareena makes ‘virtual appearance’

'My source of inspiration was...': Anant Ambani on Reliance's animal welfare initiative 'Vantara'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

'My source of inspiration was...': Anant Ambani on Reliance's animal welfare initiative 'Vantara'

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat in Ranchi Test, equals Virat Kohli’s landmark record of…

Indian batters with most runs against England in a Test series

Tips to stay healthy at workplace

Healthy and nutritious substitutes for ghee

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

Karisma Kapoor talks about Bollywood’s ‘soft power’ at Harvard, sister Kareena makes ‘virtual appearance’

Meet star kid, related to two superstars but gave only flops in her career, left India, married millionaire, now she...

HomeIndia

India

'If you won't do it, we will...': SC warns Centre in Coast Guard case

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said this while taking note of submissions by Attorney General R Venkataramani that there were some functional and operational difficulties in granting permanent commissions to SSCOs.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 07:45 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Declaring that women cannot be left out, the Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre to ensure that women are granted permanent commission in the Indian Coast Guard and said the court will do it if the government doesn’t.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said this while taking note of submissions by Attorney General R Venkataramani that there were some functional and operational difficulties in granting permanent commissions to Short Service Commission Officers (SSCOs).

“All these functionality etc argument does not hold water in the year 2024. Women cannot be left out. If you do not do it, we will do it. So take a look at that,” the CJI said.

The attorney general also apprised the bench that a board has been set up by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to look into the issues.

“You must have women on board,” the bench said, fixing the plea for hearing on Friday as the matter could not be taken up due to paucity of time on Monday.

Previously, the bench had said that the maritime force must come up with a policy which treats women “fairly”.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Indian Coast Guard officer Priyanka Tyagi seeking the grant of permanent commission to eligible women short-service commission officers of the force.

“You speak of ‘nari shakti’ (woman power). Now show it here. You are in the deep end of the sea in this matter. You must come up with a policy which treats women fairly,” the bench had observed then.

It had also asked whether the Union was still adopting “a patriarchal approach” despite the judgments of the top court on the grant of permanent commission to women officers in the three armed forces – Army, Air Force and the Navy.

“Why are you being so patriarchal? You do not want to see the face of women in the Coast Guard,” the bench had asked Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who appeared for the ICG earlier.

The bench said the petitioner was the only Short Service Commission woman officer who was opting for permanent commission and asked why her case was not considered.

“Now, the Coast Guard must come up with a policy,” the bench said.

It had earlier asked the law officer to peruse the judgments granting permanent commissions to women officers in the three defence services.

The bench had also sought to know whether there was a provision for a permanent commission for women in the Coast Guard.

On being told that 10 per cent permanent commission can be granted to women officers, the bench had asked, “Why 10 per cent… are women lesser human beings?” It had asked why the ICG was not granting women permanent commissions when the Indian Navy was. The court had also directed the Centre to come up with a gender-neutral policy on the issue. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, an Indian, bought UK Queen’s SUV, owns cars worth over Rs 100 crore, he is Pune’s richest man’s...

Man gets 'fake' iPhone 15 from Amazon, company responds

Samsung Galaxy Ring to make debut at MWC 2024, here’s what we know

Nyay Yatra in UP: Priyanka Gandhi to join Rahul in Moradabad today

Not Madhuri Dixit, but this actress was first choice opposite Sanjay Dutt in Kalank, was replaced due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE