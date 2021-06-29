Supreme Court orders nationwide implementation of ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme by July 31

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed all Indian states and Union territories to enforce the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme by July 31.

In its directive, the apex court has asked the union government to provide dry ration to migrant workers free of charge until the COVID-19 situation normalizes.

The national platform for ration card holders will digitise their details like details of beneficiaries, the monthly quota of ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

Beneficiaries will be able to withdraw through electronic POS machines anywhere in the country. This will enable mobility in availing benefits of the ration card. Under the NFSA, around 80 crore people across the country India are provided subsidized food grain. The directions were issued by an SC bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice MR Shah.

The move comes after a petition with the SC asking it to direct central and state governments to ensure welfare measures for migrant workers like food security and cash transfers.

Activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander, and Jagdeep Chhokar had filed the plea.